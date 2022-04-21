LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police seized around five pounds of edibles, one pound of mushrooms, and two pounds of marijuana Wednesday as part of its 4/20 enforcement day.

Vincent Miguel Zaragosa Jr., 36, was stopped by officers and arrested for DUI, trafficking marijuana, trafficking controlled substances, possession to sell, driving without a license, and several other charges.

His passenger, Katherine Abigail Garcia, had brass knuckles on her and was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon.

(Vincent Zaragosa Jr. and Katherine Garcia booking photos/NLVPD)

The two were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Zaragosa’s bail was set at $40,000.