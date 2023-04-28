LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman and a man face several charges including dangerous drug possession and paraphernalia after being arrested in Mohave County.

Kendra Lane Dalton, 45, of Fort Mohave, and Gary Thomas Green, 56, of Bullhead City were arrested on Tuesday, April 25, shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they noticed a car traveling south on Camino Ejercito in Fort Mohave with a broken windshield. Once the car was pulled over deputies noticed a baggie of an unknown white substance on the driver’s side floorboard. The substance was later identified as 17.7 grams of meth.

When Green was searched by deputies they said they found another baggie of meth and an unknown green pill in his possession.

When deputies searched the vehicle they said they also found another baggie of meth in Dalton’s purse.

Dalton was charged with Dangerous Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and two active arrest warrants.

Green was charged with Dangerous Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and an active arrest warrant. Both subjects were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.