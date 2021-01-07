2-alarm fire tears through northwest condominium construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive fire destroyed much of a condominium complex under construction in a northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

The fire near Sky Pointe Drive and Tenaya Way was reported at 12:21 a.m. Thursday. The complex was engulfed in flames when the Las Vegas fire crews arrived at the scene.

Several roads in the area were closed as firefighters battled the flames. Several units are a total loss.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the cause of the fire and full amount of damage will be determined after fire investigators return to the scene at daylight on Thursday to do a more thorough assessment of the property.

No one was injured.