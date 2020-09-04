2-alarm fire reported at strip mall in east Valley under control, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Las Vegas Fire Rescue (LVFR), a strip mall on 821. N. Lamb Boulevard near Washington Avenue reported a 2-alarm fire around 5:58 a.m.

LVFR say the All City Pharmacy had “heavy fire” in its suite. While there was heavy damage to that suite, other businesses were not affected.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is now out according to incident is under control with crews picking up the scene.

UPDATE: Incident under control, second alarm cancelled, crews picking up, cause U/I #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/lp4hAAv8Xb — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2020

Please check back with 8 News Now for updates. This incident remains under investigation.