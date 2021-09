LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are reporting a fire at an apartment complex on W. Charleston Boulevard, near S. Rainbow Boulevard.

According to the Fire Department, around 1:20 p.m. a fire was called in at the Sundance Village Apartments on 6500 W. Charleston Boulevard in a ground unit apartment.

The fire made its way to the attic as firefighters worked the scene.

BEFORE / AFTER we got a handle on this, darkening down, bulk of fire out, now offensive operations #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/JlYYC1RChv — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 11, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.

2nd ALARM F3H TOC:1:20 PM. 6500 W Charleston Bl. Sundance Village Apts. fire in ground unit apt, extended to 2nd floor, fire now attic, crews attacking, deck gun flowing, no injuries reported #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/3lCRZC9cNT — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.