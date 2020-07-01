2 adults arrested, charges dropped against juvenile in connection with murder investigation

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Two people are now in custody following a murder investigation in Nye County. Officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office say it happened in the early morning hours of June 23.

According to police, 20-year-old Nickolas Vonalst and his friend, Kyle Biggerstaff, conspired to commit burglary of a 17-year-old. Vonalst made plans for the two of them to meet with the 17-year-old that night.

At about 2:30 a.m., Vonalst and Biggerstaff lured the 17-year-old into a vehicle, telling him they wanted to buy a gun from him. Once he got in the vehicle, Vonalst and Biggerstaff pointed their guns at him and demanded everything he had.

The two men then pistol whipped the teen and forcibly took his gun.

After that, a friend of the 17-year-old who had been outside of the vehicle pulled a gun on Vonalst and told them to let the 17-year-old go. The two men then returned the 17-year-old’s gun.

According to police, Biggerstaff then pointed a gun at the 17-year-old, who returned fire in self defense, killing Biggerstaff.

Police say Vonalst left the scene and lied to police about what happened that night. He allegedly provided false statements about a gold vehicle in connection with the shooting.

The juvenile was originally arrested for the murder, but after an investigation, police concluded he acted in self defense. He was then handed over the juvenile probation and the murder charge was dropped.

Vonalst was arrested and charged with:

Aiding a Felony Offender

Open Murder

Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Robbery

During the investigation, detectives also identified 47-year-old Monika Gonzalez of Pahrump, who allegedly aided in the destruction or concealment of evidence in the case, specifically a handgun. Police say she gave the gun to another person and asked them to get rid of it.

She faces charges for