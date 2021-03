LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year after the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, two more wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the owners of the Alpine Motel.

The families of Cynthia Mickell and Kerry Baclaan are named in the documents.

The lawsuit says the sprinkler system and fire alarms in the building didn’t work, and an exit door was blocked.

In all, six people died that day, and more than a dozen were hurt.

