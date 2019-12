LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fatal wrong-way crash on 1-15 northbound between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue Tuesday morning is still causing major delays.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash involving an SUV and two tractor-trailers left a lot of debris on the freeway and gouged potholes that need to be filled before traffic is allowed back on the I-15 northbound.

The Airport Connector northbound lanes are still backed up to the 215 south. Expect further delays.