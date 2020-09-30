$2.9M grant to improve safety, support victims and youth programs in Nevada tribal communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it’s giving a $2.9M grant to help tribal communities in Nevada tackle crime and help victims.

“These grants reinforce how the Department of Justice has prioritized helping tribes more effectively serve and protect their communities,” said Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “Our office looks forward to working with tribes to deploy these new resources – continuing to fulfill our commitment to address issues surrounding missing and murdered indigenous persons, and to reduce violent crime and increase public safety on tribal lands.”

More than $103 million is being awarded to tribes across the country under the Justice Department’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. CTAS supports activities that enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.

Another $113M is being set aside to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime and promote other public safety initiatives.

The following organizations in the District of Nevada received funding:

Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation award Yerington Paiute Tribe received $663,004

