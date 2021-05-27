2.5 million Las Vegas visitors in April, up 15% over March, LVCVA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tourism is growing fast, with 2.5 million visitors coming to Las Vegas in the month of April, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Visitor volume grew 15.4% from March to April, the LVCVA reports. And with conventions about to return, midweek business will mean even more visitors on the horizon.

Comparisons to 2020 are difficult because of the pandemic. This year’s numbers far exceed April 2020, when Las Vegas resorts were silent and tourism was completely shut down. This year’s visitor volume is 2,300% over last year.

But stacked up to 2019 numbers, Las Vegas is still about a quarter below pre-pandemic levels — by about 27%. Just over 3.5 million visitors came to Las Vegas in April 2019.

As hotels wait for midweek business to return, and prepare for 100% open right after Memorial Day, hotel occupancy is still enough to push revenues higher. The LVCVA reports that revenue per available room (REVPAR) climbed nearly 30% over March levels.

Courtesy: Circa Resort, Twitter

As airlines continue to climb back, the LVCVA notes that auto traffic at the Nevada-California border is 8.6% higher than measured in 2019.

Gaming revenue numbers show the Las Vegas Strip slightly ahead of 2019 in April, despite the lower visitor numbers. And downtown Las Vegas is showing big gains — 23.4% over 2019 — with the addition of Circa.

Strip hotels are charging about 20% less for rooms, and downtown is about 30% lower compared to 2019 average daily room rates.