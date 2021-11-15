$2.5 billion in highway funds for Nevada included in infrastructure bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The infrastructure deal signed Monday by President Joe Biden will mean $2.5 billion in additional federal funds over the next five years for Nevada road projects, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

In addition to road projects, the funding will pay for important bridge maintenance for more than 2,100 bridges in the state.

NDOT officials applauded the commitment to infrastructure.

“This funding is incredibly important for building and maintaining the critical infrastructure that Nevada’s growing population requires,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow.

“While our long-term transportation funding constraints still need to be addressed, we are pleased that this historic funding will put us on a better path to creating a more connected, sustainable and equitable future for all Nevadans,” she said.

The funding is crucial to NDOT’s ability to maintain and build the state’s vast network of roads, highways and bridges, according to a news release from Carson City on Monday.