$2.4M grant from FEMA to provide emergency food, shelter in Nevada during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $2,463,966 in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board to provide food and housing assistance to Nevadans who need it.

“We know that across Nevada, some in our communities are facing hunger and homelessness because of the economic fallout of the pandemic,” said the Senators.

“We voted for these funds as part of the CARES Act to make sure vulnerable Nevadans had the resources to weather the storm. We’ll keep working to make sure people in the Silver State who are food or housing insecure are safe in the midst of this,” added the Senators.

These funds were appropriated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to ease financial hardship caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Funding will go to organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people experiencing, or at-risk of experiencing, hunger, and homelessness.

In addition to the $200 million supplemental funding from the CARES Act, Congress also appropriated $120 million in fiscal year 2019 annual funding to the EFSP.

Funds will be disbursed as follows:

$1,450,358 to Clark County

$623,698 to the Nevada State Set-Aside Committee

$256,017 to Washoe County

$33,756 to Lyon County

$32,207 to Carson City

$28,036 to Douglas County

$27,619 to Nye County

$12,275 to Churchill County

The funding, totaling $320 million, will be distributed in early June to human service organizations assisting those in need throughout the US.