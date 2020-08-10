$2.4M awarded to help low income families with housing costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About $2.4 million in federal funds to help low income families with housing costs was awarded to Southern Nevada on Monday.

Another $500,000 was approved for the Reno area, and an additional $250,000 will help low income rural Nevadans.

The assistance is part of $472 million in CARES Act funding to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money coming to Nevada:

Nevada Nevada Rural Housing Authority, Carson City: $254,789

Nevada Rural Housing Authority, Carson City: $24,334

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, Las Vegas: $2,390,314

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, Las Vegas: $27,113

City of Reno Housing Authority, Reno $515,690

Details on other states can be found here.

“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.”

Among the expenses eligible under these grants: