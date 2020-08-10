$2.4M awarded to help low income families with housing costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About $2.4 million in federal funds to help low income families with housing costs was awarded to Southern Nevada on Monday.
Another $500,000 was approved for the Reno area, and an additional $250,000 will help low income rural Nevadans.
The assistance is part of $472 million in CARES Act funding to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money coming to Nevada:
- Nevada Nevada Rural Housing Authority, Carson City: $254,789
- Nevada Rural Housing Authority, Carson City: $24,334
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, Las Vegas: $2,390,314
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, Las Vegas: $27,113
- City of Reno Housing Authority, Reno $515,690
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.”
Among the expenses eligible under these grants:
- Procuring cleaning supplies and/or services to maintain safe and sanitary HCV units, including common areas of PHA-owned Project Based Voucher (PBV) projects.
- Relocation of participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization, or quarantine, or transportation to these locations to limit the exposure that could be caused by using mass transportation.
- Additional costs to supportive services vendors incurred due to coronavirus.
- Costs to retain or increase owner participation in the HCV Program, such as incentive or retention costs (e.g. the PHA offers owner an incentive payment to participate in recognition of added difficulties of making units available for HCV families to rent while stay-at-home orders or social distancing practices are in effect).
- Costs for providing childcare for the children of PHA staff that would not have otherwise been incurred (e.g. children are at home due to school closings, PHA staff are working outside of regular work schedules, etc).