$2.2M settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of Tashii Farmer, man killed when former Metro officer used unauthorized chokehold

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit of Tashii Farmer. The lawsuit was filed by the family after Tashii Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, died after being placed in an unauthorized chokehold by a former Metro Police officer on May 14, 2017.

Farmer’s family filed the lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to a spokesperson, a $2.2 million settlement was reached.

The settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a lawsuit alleging misconduct by the Metro Police. The former officer accused of causing Farmer’s death, Kenneth Lopera, who was accused of using excessive force, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in the death of Farmer.

According to Metro Police, Lopera used his taser seven times, along with an unauthorized chokehold while trying to restrain Farmer outside The Venetian. The Clark County D.A. dropped those charges in August 2018 after a grand jury decided not to indict Lopera.

Lopera retired from the LVMPD and filed a lawsuit of his own against the agency, stating that the department’s internal investigation is self-incriminating.