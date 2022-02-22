2-22-2022: Time to tie the knot for many in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married!”

That was the theme song for many couples today as they said “I do” on 2-22-22.

Many couples tied the knot at the Little White Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Couples from the East Coast to the West Coast landed in Las Vegas to mark a special time in their lives. Many newlyweds say they wanted this day because it’s a special number to remember.

Getting married is a day many look forward to in life.

And many were lucky to choose 2-22-22.

“Once in a lifetime experience. And the 222222 is very spiritual it’s for new beginnings,” said Ruben Casas, who was here from California.

“It’s been a plan at this point for a good couple months,” said Nathan Sandomierski, from Washington.

“He won’t forget it cuz it’s 2-22-22,” new bride Sapphire Sandomierski said.

Peter Starzyk has been in the wedding industry for 47 years. He works for Elegant Vegas Weddings and says as COVID restrictions have lifted in Las Vegas, there’s no other place couples rather say I do. Just today they had a total of 12 weddings.

“It took 60 years to reach 5 million. Who knows, maybe 10 years we’ll do 6 million. Hopefully, I’m still around,” Starzyk said. “They want something that reminds them that they are easily remembered.”

Javier and Stephanie from Tampa went the extra mile to get married at 2:22 p.m. Friends and family also came to celebrate.

“The 2’s are just really important to show the 2 of us coming together and kind of the yin and yang of everything,” said Stephanie Hippensteel.

“It’s getting better Vegas is coming back,” Starzyk said.

Clark County officials gave an update at an appropriate time today: “We anticipate this to be one of our Top 10 wedding dates of all time. From Thursday through 2:22:22 p.m. today, we’ve issued 2,939 marriage licenses and forecast at least 2,222 weddings.”