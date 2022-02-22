2/2/22 proves popular for Las Vegas weddings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is the month of love and it’s also something else – a month that has some palindromes — or dates that read the same backward or forward. Tuesday is especially popular for weddings because it’s 2/2/22.

Wedding chapels have been booked for months and are busy. The Lucky Little Wedding Chapel started doing weddings at midnight and will continue until midnight Tuesday to accommodate all their wedding couples.

The chapel usually does 30 ceremonies a day but will do 100 on Tuesday.

The Lucky Little Wedding Chapel will do around 100 ceremonies on 2/22/2022. (KLAS-TV)

Rachel Sneed with the Lucky Little Wedding Chapel said when they saw a lot of people booking the date they did get permitted for some pop-up areas to accommodate more couples.

Although they’re busy, Sneed said each couple will get their special time.

“We’re just taking our time with each one. We have a lot of staff. So the couple is not going to feel rushed.”