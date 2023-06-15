LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program of the Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the season were identified in the Las Vegas valley.

The mosquitos were found in the 89074 ZIP code which is in the southeast valley near South Green Valley in Henderson.

The West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. and is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the SNHD.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medication to treat WNV in people.

About one in five people who are infected with WNV develop a fever and other symptoms. About one in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness, the SNHD said.

The Fight the Bite campaign urges people to eliminate standing water, which provides a perfect home for mosquito larvae, prevent mosquito bites by taking the right precautions and report mosquito activity to the SNHD’s surveillance program at (702) 759 – 1633.

