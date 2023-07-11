LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new member has joined a Las Vegas valley security company to help detect danger as gun violence increases.

Protective Force International welcomed K9 Heat to their force. Heat is a 3-year-old pitbull who is their first firearms detection dog.

K9 Heat, Protective Fore International’s first firearms detection dog (KLAS)

“She values her work, and we see it firsthand,” Jonathan Alvarez CEO of PFI said

Alvarez said they have several K9s on staff, each with their own skill set but this is their first firearms detection dog. The company needed a way to keep up with the increase in calls regarding firearms.

The private security firm patrols throughout the valley, from apartment complexes to casinos to big events.

“Some of them potentially shots fired calls that we get we go and respond law enforcement may or may not be there beforehand,” Alvarez said.

So, it’s Heat’s job to detect danger before it becomes an active threat.

“The K9 can also detect shell casings ammo, any firearms that may have been dumped or hidden in an area,” Alvarez said.

Once she does figure out where a gun is hidden, Heat gets rewarded with a squeaky toy.