1st COVID-19 death from Delta variant confirmed in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Northern Nevada’s Washoe County has confirmed its first death related to the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The county health district said Thursday the variant believed to have originated in India was the most common variant among samples collected at the state public health lab last month and is accounting for one in four new cases reported nationally.

Health District officer Kevin Dick says it was the leading variant reported in Washoe County the last two weeks and is extremely contagious.

The woman in her 40s who died had been hospitalized in the Reno-Sparks area, had no underlying conditions and had not received the COVID-19 vaccination.