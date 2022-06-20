LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first monkeypox case in Clark County has been confirmed by the CDC after it was reported by the Southern Nevada Health District as a “presumptive case” on June 15.

The positive resident was identified as a man in his 20s who had reported recent domestic travel. He was reportedly isolated at home and did not need to be hospitalized.

No other monkeypox cases have been reported in the county.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with bodily fluids, objects or fabrics used by someone who has the virus, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash. The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

The overall risk of monkeypox is low in the U.S. Those at risk for monkeypox include people who have recently traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has monkeypox. Those who are immunocompromised, young children, pregnant or breastfeeding, or who have certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.