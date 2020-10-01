1October shooting survivor shares her journey online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people are still healing from visible and nonvisible injuries they suffered during the Route 91 Festival mass shooting. One festival goer who is recovering is building an online support system for survivors.

Natalie Grumet was shot in the face and has been through several surgeries to repair her left jaw. On the night of the shooting, off-duty EMTs helped her get to Sunrise Hospital where her husband later found her.

Grumet has lead poisoning due to parts of the bullets in her body and recently had surgery on her hand to remove some of the fragments.

“When this date comes around, it’s a reflection for me personally to have gratitude to be alive and recognize the long road I’ve been on as well as pay respect to the people that were killed that night,” Grumet said.

Grumet, who is also a cancer survivor, and she’s created an online community to help inspire and encourage others. Her Facebook page is “I am a Warrior.“