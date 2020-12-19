1K+ cyclists from around the world take part in virtual ride honoring Las Vegas crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cyclists from around the world came together Saturday morning to ride in memory of the five cyclists killed in a crash earlier this month south of Boulder City on U.S. 95.

Las Vegas-based cyclist Michael Anderson served as the event’s virtual host. Anderson, a recently retired Metro Police officer, was with the group on Dec. 10 when the crash occurred.

Cyclists logged onto Zwift, a virtual cycling platform, to ride together. During the more than two and a half hour ride, more than $15,000 was donated to support the families of those impacted by the crash.

The cyclists who were involved in the tragic crash are affectionately referred to as TEAM G for their initials: Aksoy Ahmet, 48, Michael Murray, 57, Gerrard Nieva, 41, Erin Ray, 39, and Tom Trauger, 57.

Following the crash on Thursday, Dec. 10, cycling advocacy groups came together to establish the Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial. The goal is to raise $1 million to support TEAM G’s families.

So far, more than $200,000 has been raised. You can contribute by CLICKING HERE.