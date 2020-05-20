1K COVID-19 cases: Nevada-regulated nursing homes account for 42% of deaths over the past week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just over 1,000 positive tests for COVID-19, there were few surprises in the steady flow of bad news coming out of state-regulated nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and correctional facilities in Nevada.

But this past week had more than one alarming detail.

With 11 deaths — 10 residents and 1 staff member — these facilities accounted for about 42% of the 26 COVID-19 deaths in the state reported in the past week.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has added 12 facilities — 10 in Clark County — with positive tests over the past week.

One of those facilities, Arbors Memory Care in Sparks, first appeared on the list on May 13 with one positive test involving a resident. Less than a week later, three residents have died at the Arbors, and there have been total of 36 positive tests — 31 residents and 5 staffers.

A burst of new cases also came from the Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital, where resident cases grew from eight to 22, and staff cases grew from three to nine over the past week. The hospital is near the intersection of Torrey Pines and Oakey Boulevard.

And a small facility called Sachele Residential Care, which appears to operate in a Las Vegas house, reported a death — the first report of a staff member to die in Southern Nevada. Two staffers have died at separate Washoe County homes.

The hardest hit of all state-regulated nursing homes, The Heights of Summerlin, reported two resident deaths, as well as new positive tests from eight residents and two staffers over the past week. The Heights has now reported a total of eight resident deaths, 76 resident positive tests, and 57 staff positive tests.