$1B Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion debuts with first major convention since pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The brand new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center is finally hosting its first big trade show — World of Concrete.

It’s the first show to open up the new $1 billion convention center and the largest trade show happening in the entire country since the pandemic shutdown.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. opened the new West Hall.

LVCVA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the debut of the expansion.

The World of Concrete is expected to draw 60,000 people from all over the world. For the past 46 years, it’s been showcasing the latest and greatest in the construction industry.

Companies like Deep South are showing what they specialize in and in their case, it’s bridge replacements in Louisiana.

They offer solutions like building off-site and transporting pieces incrementally so that builders don’t have to shut down an entire interstate at once.

The company also makes cranes.

“We’re a 50-year-old family owned company. The same family owns and operates it. We have cranes up to 3,000 ton capacity which is really some of the largest cranes in the world but it’s really known for a very small footprint and it’s got a really long lifting rate,” said Michael Pernici, Deep South Crane & Rigging.