LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada is holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed property which is owed to people.

The unclaimed property includes bank accounts, insurance checks, uncashed payroll checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.

“Throughout my time in office, the State Treasurer’s Office has returned nearly $184 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine.

He is encouraging people to visit this website and search for their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or non-profit. The search is free and could result in finding unclaimed property owed to you. The state treasurer’s website also has a link to look for money that could be owed to you in any U.S. state.

Conine said during his time in the office, nearly $184 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Nevadans.

Businesses are required to report to the program every year and return unclaimed funds to the state so the program can help reunite the unclaimed property with its rightful owner. The unclaimed property is held in perpetuity by the state until the rightful owner can be found.