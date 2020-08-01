192 employees impacted by mass layoffs at Henderson TIMET plant

HENDERSON, Nev (KLAS) — The first of several rounds of layoffs are underway at a titanium production plant in Henderson. In a letter sent to DETR earlier this week, TIMET announced 192 individuals would be let go over the course of the next several months.

Eighteen employees were let go just this week, and 13 more rounds of layoffs are scheduled throughout the rest of 2020. These layoffs are expected to be permanent.

In the letter, company officials pointed to an 80 percent decrease in sales as the driving factor for the layoffs. Officials also say they plant to idle the company’s Sponge Plant “indefinitely.”

For a full breakdown of the layoffs, CLICK HERE.