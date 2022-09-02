File photo of Bella at the dolphin habitat at the Mirage in 2019. Bella passed away in April of 2022. (Credit: The Mirage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resort on the Strip announced the passing of its dolphin on Friday.

Maverick, 19, a bottlenose dolphin worked at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin habitat and is the second dolphin to die in the past five months.

Maverick died following treatment for a lung infection, a release from MGM said.

In April, Bella, 13, another bottlenose dolphin at the resort had been undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks when she died, according to MGM.

On Friday afternoon, Franz Kallao the Mirage’s interim president sent out the news in a letter to employees.

In the letter, Kallao described the type of medical treatment the dolphins at the resort receive including “weekly physical exams by veterinarians.”

Maverick the dolphin was the son of Duchess and Banjo both bottlenose dolphins.

Wild bottlenose dolphins typically have lifespans of 40 to 60 years, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service.