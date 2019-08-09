19-year-old arrested in northwest Las Vegas double murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old Chance Underwood in the investigation of a double murder in the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way.

Underwood faces two counts of open murder.

No further details were available on Underwood’s arrest.

Chance Underwood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers responded to the house after residents reported hearing gunshots inside a home, two bodies were found inside. The two victims were in their late teens, police said.

A father was reportedly inside the house with the victims, his son and the son’s friend, at the time of the shooting. He found the two after hearing gunshots and called 911.

During the investigation, security camera video from one of the homes in the area was released. The video showed a person dressed in all-white walking down the block just minutes before the shooting occurred.

