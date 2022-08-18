LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.

Kwyon Gueary faces charges of murder and firing a gun into an occupied structure.

Kwyon Gueary (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Timothy Johnson, 26, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Marion Drive, near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Police were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

Police said Johnson had been outside with friends when he walked away toward a basketball court. His friends heard several gunshots moments later and found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at the court. Johnson was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Johnson and another man were involved in an argument before Johnson started to chase the suspect. The suspect shot him during the chase.

Gueary was arrested Wednesday and is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Friday court appearance.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.