LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1).

A list of the new laws is at the Nevada Legislature web site.

Assembly Bill 376 allocates $500,000 to UNLV’s Nevada Immigration Clinic, which provides free immigration legal services.

Medicaid eligibility is expanded for pregnant people who are 200% below the federal poverty level, up from 165%, in AB189. The new law also extends post-delivery coverage from 60 days to 12 months.

Clark County Commissioners approved an ordinance regulating short-term rentals a few weeks ago.

The ordinance was required under AB363, which allows the return of short-term rentals — like Airbnb — to operate in unincorporated Clark County. The ordinance includes rules that prohibit more than one short-term rental to be within 1,000 feet of another.

Under the ordinance, the county also is allowed to inspect the residential units without advance notice.