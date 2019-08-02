19 Democratic presidential candidates headed to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the heels of the two-night Democratic debate, many of the candidates are now making their way to Las Vegas.

Nevada will be the center of the political universe for a day on Saturday, as 19 Democrats running for president attend a forum sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees, or (AFSCME).

The forum at UNLV will feature questions from AFSCME members from around the country and will be live-streamed on the website of the Huffington Post.

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius sat down with Lee Saunders, president of the 1.4 million member union to ask him why he decided to hold the forum.

sot

((lee saunders/president, afscme: 03:22 so, we want to bring this show to town for the candidates to talk about the importance of public service, and what it means, what it means to our communities, not only in nevada, but across the country. but our members also are citizens of this country obviously and they want to talk about the issues that confront them every single day, that confront their families, that confront their communities. 03:46 ))

>> saunders said those issues include health care, student debt, immigration and infrastructure, all of the things that candidates have faced at the two presidential debates that have been held so far. candidates will take turns fielding questions at the forum, and many are participating in other events in las vegas before and after the forum.

>> my co-host patrick walker and i will have a roundup of what the candidates said, and interviews with a couple of the top contenders, at 4:30 p.m. saturday on politics now, right here on 8 news now. back to you.///

>>>