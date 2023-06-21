LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A roadway improvement project in Henderson is set to start in the summer along the Horizon Ridge Parkway between Gibson Road and Ray Boulevard.

Several improvements are set to happen, including installing a roundabout at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway to help increase motorist and pedestrian safety, the City of Henderson said.

Other improvements include:

A rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing on Paradise Hills Drive at Skyline Road on the west side of Mannion Middle School

Repaving Horizon Ridge Parkway from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard to improve roadway conditions

The installation of underground storm drain facilities from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive to reduce stormwater on the roadway

Installation of new energy-efficient LED light fixtures to replace existing streetlights

Upgrading or constructing 108 sidewalk ramps to the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

Constructing over 17,200 lineal feet of new sidewalk to provide accessibility and enhance safe routes to schools

The improvement project is set to cost $19.6 million and is funded through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Fuel Revenue Indexing and the City of Henderson. The project is expected to take about 12 months to complete.

For more information and to submit a comment, click here.