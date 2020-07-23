$18M grant for PPE will allow Nevada to buy more, Sisolak says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal reimbursement of $18.4 million to pay for Personal Protective Equipment is on its way to Nevada.

The Federal Emergency Management agency approved the funds, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the money will be used to buy more PPE.

“FEMA’s reimbursement gives the state the opportunity to buy additional personal protective equipment to support Nevada’s COVID response efforts,” said Gov. Sisolak. “We appreciate the federal government’s assistance to help Nevadans with emergency protective measures during this unprecedented time.”

PPE is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of state, county, and tribal personnel, healthcare facility workers, and first responders.

Funds covered the acquisition of N95 masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, coveralls and respirators.

The $24.5 million project is financed by $18.4 million from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, with non-federal sources paying the remaining $6.1 million.

The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.