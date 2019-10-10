18 years later: Family pleads for answers in shooting death of boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On October 9, 2001, a 9-year-old boy was killed during a drive-by shooting.

Hector Perez was at Maslow park with more than a dozen children when at least five gunshots were heard.

“It’s a nightmare. I can’t get over it. I try to get over this. I lived it. I was there. It’s really hard,” said Cecilia Martinez, Perez’ sister.

It has taken Martinez 18 years to speak publicly about what happened that tragic day. She saw a dark colored Dodge Neon drive through Manslow park around 9 p.m. that night.

“I don’t remember if it was the front passenger or the back, that just pulled out a gun and just started shooting,” Martinez said.

After the chaos settled, Martinez found her little brother lying on the bleachers. Perez, who was shot in the chest, died at the hospital.

“Obviously there are people out in the community who know who did this and we depend on cooperation from the community, hopefully someone will make a call,” a Metro police officer said at the time.

Rumors spread and leads turned up empty.

To this day, police say no tips have helped to identify a suspect.

“We were really close. At that age, he was 9-years-old, but he was a brilliant little kid. Really smart,” Martinez said.

A rock at the park was dedicated in Perez’ honor shortly afterwards. The plaque on it was stolen years ago. The Martinez family is now working to restore it.

“They were able to pull a trigger, so they should be able to come forward and pay for their consequences,” Martinez said through tears.

To anonymously report a tip, call Crime Stoppers.