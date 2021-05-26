18-year-olds flee from NE valley juvenile facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for two people who escaped from custody of Summit View Youth Center staff on Wednesday.

The two 18-year-olds were last seen near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas at 11:35 a.m. Officials say they escaped during a transport.

The two were both wearing gray polo shirts with tan pants.

Anyone with information about where they may be are asked to call 911 or the Summit View Youth Center at (702) 668-4747.