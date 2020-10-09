18-year-old suspect arrested in murder investigation

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is now in custody nearly a week after a murder in Henderson. Gemari Carter was identified as the suspect, and was arrested on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred in the 200 block of South Gibson Road on October 2.

39-year-old Justin Roe Forsythe from Rancho Cordova, California died in that shooting.

Officers say Carter showed up at Forsythe’s residence to “retrieve his property,” and that is when he shot the victim multiple times. Police say Carter then fled the scene in a four-door Porsche, before abandoning the vehicle some time later.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carter on Monday for the charge of “Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.” He is currently being held in the Henderson Detention Center on that charge.