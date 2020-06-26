18-year-old man arrested in connection to sexual assault against an elderly woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been arrested for violently sexually assaulting an elderly woman, police said. According to Metro, it happened on June 23 around 7:05 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street, while the woman was sleeping on a bench.

Due to the severity of the crime, Major Case Protocol was implemented. This protocol involves drawing resources from various units throughout the department to identify, locate, and apprehend the suspect quickly.

The investigation was led by the Sexual Assault Section, and detectives received assistance from the Major Violators Section, Downtown Area Command, South Central Area Command, Homeless Outreach Team, Fusion Watch, Forensic Lab, and Digital Investigations Bureau. According to Metro, the collaborative effort led to an arrest within 33-hours.

During the course of the investigation, detectives located surveillance video which captured images of the suspect, who has been identified as 18-year-old Leandre Burnett, in the area.

18-year-old Leandre Burnett, alleged sex assault suspect

On June 24, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives conducting follow-up interviews in the 100 block of East Bonneville Avenue Burnett, who matched the description of the suspect and was wearing the same clothing.

Burnett was taken into police custody and subsequently arrested on charges related to the June 23 sex assault.

Burnett was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Robbery

Attempted Murder

Kidnapping

2 counts of Sexual Assault

2 counts of Battery by Strangulation to Commit Sexual Assault

Battery to Commit Sexual Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, Indecent/Obscene Exposure

Open/Gross Lewdness

Burnett was also booked for unrelated gross misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.