18-year-old indicted after allegedly strangling, sexually abusing elderly woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 18-year-old Leandre Burnett was indicted Wednesday on charges related to the alleged violent sexual assault of an elderly woman. Police say Burnett raped the woman while she was resting on a bench in the 400 block of South 7th Street.

The alleged incident happened early on the morning of June 23.

Burnett is facing the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping, Victim 60 Years of Age or Older

Battery By Strangulation With Intent to Commit Sexual Assault (X2)

Sexual Assault, Victim 60 Years of Age or Older (X2)

Open or Gross Lewdness

Robbery, Victim 60 Years of Age or Older

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Burnett allegedly strangled the victim until she passed out. Police say he then raped her as she went in and out of consciousness.

Police also say this story is confirmed by surveillance video in the area.

Burnett is being held on $500,000 bail. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.