LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old girl faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Emma Kusak appeared before a judge Thursday for her initial court appearance. Police arrested Kusak on June 29 after the shooting inside the Luxor Hotel & Casino, police said. Kusak was 17 at the time of her arrest and her name was not released.

Police discovered the victim, Charlie Satrustegui, deceased in the hotel room with a gunshot wound to his head. Kusak later turned herself in to police that day, police said.

Kusak told police she met Satrustegui on a dating app several months before the shooting, documents said. The pair met in the hotel room on June 28. That day, Satrustegui showed Kusak “his handgun and told her he liked to hunt and go shooting,” police said.

The pair got into an argument the next day and Kusak “thought [Satrustegui] was going to attack her,” police said. Kusak then allegedly fired one round at Satrustegui, police said. She then took his car keys, his wallet and phones, officers said.

Police believe Kusak intended to rob Satrustegui, documents said.

“Emma pointed the gun at Satrustegui and told him, ‘to give her his [expletive],” documents said. “Charlie complied and gave Emma his car keys. Charlie then lunged for the gun and Emma shot him.”

Judge Rebecca Saxe did not set bail during Thursday’s hearing. Kusak was due to appear before a different judge next week.

Kusak was initially booked into juvenile hall but transferred Wednesday to the Clark County Detention Center.