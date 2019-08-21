18-year-old arrested after terroristic threat to Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday after threats were made against Desert Oasis High School.

Cody Pomeroy, 18, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning on charges of possessing an explosive or incendiary device with intent to use it, and making a threat of terrorism.

It is unclear if Pomeroy is a student at the high school.

A message to Desert Oasis parents indicated Clark County School District police assisted in the investigation and stepped up patrols at the school “out of abundance of caution.”