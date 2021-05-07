18 of 50 UNLV med school grads intend to stay in Nevada for residencies

LAS VEGAS — Officials say 18 of 50 new doctors graduating as the inaugural class of the UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine plan to stay in Nevada for their residencies.

Special mention was made during ceremonies Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center of the goal of increasing the number of active physicians per 100,000 residents in Nevada.

Nevada is currently 45th in the nation.

Medical school Dean Dr. Marc Kahn says keeping graduates in the state is important, and data shows that doctors are likely to stay where they serve residencies or fellowships.