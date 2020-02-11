$18 million valley home up for auction on Saturday

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homes in the valley could be the most expensive listings in Las Vegas. Both are worth millions, but one could be sold for less.

A 15,000-square-foot house in TPC Summerlin is up for auction on Saturday, Feb. 15. It has 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a massive pool.

It is said to be valued at $18 million, but will sell to the highest bidder, no matter the price. The address is 9021 Grove Crest.

Another house, referred to as the “Underground Bunker” home is listed at $18 million. It is located near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is build underneath a regular two-story townhouse and is part of a 15,000-square-foot basement.

It has a pool and two jacuzzis, complete with murals and fake foliage to make residents feel like they are outside.

