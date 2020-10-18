17K+ voters cast their ballots on 1st day of early voting in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks our state’s first day of early voting for the 2020 general election.

There are 1.2 million Nevadans registered to vote this year. As of 3 p.m., Clark County reported nearly 18,000 voters have cast their ballots so far.

A long line of early voters wrapped through the LVAC parking lot off Rainbow and Lake Mead. Many brought chairs, snacks, and music as they waited.

EARLY VOTING TURNOUT: Today's the first day to early vote in Nevada! This is the line to cast votes at the Downtown Summerlin in-person early voting site. It's a LONG one— stretching about 4-5 loops across the parking lot





Some say they started lining up well before the polls opened.

“We put our chairs out, we had coffee, and we sat and talked until they opened up,” said early voter Diane Williams.

During the 14 days of early voting, registered voters can send in their mail ballot, drop it off at a voting site or head inside one of these tents to vote in-person.

EARLY VOTING: In one of the shorter lines we've seen today, about 75 people are finishing up voting at the Galleria Mall site in Henderson. Some voters we spoke with say they waited for about an hour to vote here

The Clark County Election Department says this ballot is the longest ever, with 70 contests and five ballot questions.

“It was a large ballot, so what we did was fill it out at home so when we came here we wouldn’t hold up the lines and stuff to let other people be able to vote,” Williams said.

There were many events to kick off early voting. Governor Steve Sisolak went to the boulevard mall to drop-off his mail ballot with his family and addressed voters.

Governor Sisolak is greeting voters at Boulevard Mall, which is one of 48 early voting sites around the valley.

“Decide what you’re going to do. Are you going to drop it off? Mail it in? Go to an early voting site? Make a plan with your family and go together,” Governor Sisolak said. “We know there’s going to be some lines, that’s a good thing for us. We ask you to be patient and take the time to exercise your right.”

Early voting will last through October 30th.

The Clark County Elections Department is reminding voters that masks and social distancing are required at all polling places. There will be additional staff to sanitize voting machines and other areas after each use.