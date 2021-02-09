$174.5M loss reported for 2020 at Red Rock Resorts, but fourth quarter improved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Year-end financial reports show the pandemic’s effect on locals casino operator Red Rock Resorts, which posted a $174.5 million loss for 2020. That compares to a net loss of $6.7 million in 2019.

Net revenues for the year were down about 36%, dropping from $1.9 billion to $1.2 billion.

Red Rock Resorts owns majority interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC, with the properties: Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire properties. It also owns the Graton Casino Resort north of San Francisco.

Red Rock reports an adjusted EBITDA — a measure of profitability often used by investors — of $368.5 million for 2020, compared to $509.0 million in 2019. “The decrease in year-over-year adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Red Rock said.

As with most other Las Vegas resorts, Red Rock has found a solution to fewer customers by cutting expenses in segments of its business that doesn’t yield high profits.

Red Rock has closed Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho during the pandemic.

Casinos have become the focal point again, and Red Rock properties are no exception.

Fourth quarter figures show how concentrating on lower expenses and higher margins has carried Red Rock and others through the pandemic.

Despite continued occupancy restrictions, Red Rock Resorts reported casino revenues of $240 million at its Las Vegas operations — about $15 million less than the fourth quarter of 2019.

That helped Red Rock generate $49.6 million in net income — an increase of $42.8 million over last year’s fourth quarter.

With less revenue — and lower expenses — from non-casino operations including food and beverage and hotel rooms, the higher margins in casino operations helped the bottom line.

So while net revenues for the quarter were down 25.5% — $343.4 million compared to $460.8 million in 2019 — Red Rock reported a 9.4% increase in EBITDA.