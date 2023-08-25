LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A home has hit the Las Vegas housing market, and inside is a collection of sports memorabilia and celebrity autographs that you wouldn’t believe.

The $1.15 million house is located near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue and boosts up to 6,000 square feet between the main house and guest house.

Inside the house, you will find 1,700 college football helmets, 400 footballs some from Super Bowls, Rose Bowl jerseys, and hundreds of celebrity autographs.

Pug Winkler, 77, has lived in the home off Viking Road in Las Vegas for 23 years. Now it is time for him to move.

“We started putting these things up over 20 years I can’t imagine doing it again,” he said.

Winkler and his son have spent many years traveling and meeting various celebrities.

Helmets hang off the walls, hundreds of celebrity pictures are hung around the house and jerseys fill the closets.

The vast collection hasn’t been assessed but could easily be worth more than a million dollars.

The collection has taken a lifetime to establish. When it comes to selling the collection, he told 8 News Now; “Either they buy it all or they don’t get anything.”

His secret to accumulating all of it and meeting all the famous people he has. “I’m pretty forward but nice and polite. Somehow amazingly.”

He is looking to enjoy a quiet life in a small town in Arizona.

Those interested in the home can reach the realtor through her website Anna Kitras or by email.