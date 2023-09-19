LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drug overdose deaths continue to rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl-laced drugs are a growing concern.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is trying to combat that trend by educating young people at their DEA 2023 Opioid Youth Summit at the Venetian.

Several DEA officials and prevention specialists aim to teach important lessons: the dangers of opioids and making better decisions.

Micah Allegood is in recovery. The 17-year-old shared his story with more than 700 students from 13 Clark County schools.

“I overdosed once,” Allegood said. “It was off fake Xanax. I had no clue I was taking fentanyl. I remember waking up the next day and throwing up. “

Micah Allegood. (KLAS)

Allegood said he preaches to his friends and anyone who will listen.

“There is life possible without substances, you can have fun sober. Recovery is possible,” Allegood said. “There are support systems, you can get the help you need.

DEA Agents said about 107,000 people died from drug overdoses over the past year — a majority from fentanyl.

“The harm is caused by a lack of awareness and knowledge of what fentanyl is, what it does to the body, where it is in the illicit drug system and where the dangers lie,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said. He stressed two milligrams of fentanyl are enough to kill, and fentanyl is often disguised as Percocet, Xanax or Vicodin.

The students were told it can be hard to tell, and one pill can kill.

The DEA’s mission is to get ahead of the increasing fentanyl-related deaths. Allegood said support is key and hopes he can relate to the teens as a peer.

He’ll celebrate two years sober in October.