LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen about 10 days ago.

Esela Avila-Moya was last seen Friday, Sept. 22, at about 8:30 a.m. near Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. The school is at Simmons Street and W. Alexander Road.

Avila-Moya is a Hispanic female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Avila-Moya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.