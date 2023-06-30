LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 17-year-old girl after a man was shot to death Thursday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called to the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 10:18 a.m. on Thursday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The area is near Las Vegas Boulevard at Mandalay Bay Road.

The suspect, who police did not identify, has been booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on an open charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.