LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at Grand Montecito Parkway north of West Deer Springs Way near Durango Drive. Police said that a 2012 Honda CBR250 motorcycle was traveling south on Grand Montecito Parkway when it approached a curved section of the road.

The rider failed to follow the curve and the motorcycle traveled off the road, ejecting the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist then hit a large palm tree before landing on the ground, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit where he was pronounced dead.

This marks the 49th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.