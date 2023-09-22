LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested a 17-year-old boy on terroristic threat charges after he made social media about a possible school shooting, police said.

On Friday around 4 p.m., Henderson police received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency about a social media post referencing a possible shooting that may occur at a local area school.

Detectives interviewed a 17-year-old boy and determined a “credible threat existed” and no one else was involved, police said.

The teenager was taken in custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of terroristic threats.

The Henderson Police Department would like to remind our public that if they see

something, say something.